Plateau attack: NOA calls for calm

The National Orientation Agency (NOA,) in Plateau has called on citizens, religious, traditional leaders and youth groups in Plateau to remain calm and maintain law and order in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by NOA state Director, Mr Nanyak Zinkat on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police confirmed that over 20 people were killed and 14 injured during the attack on the travellers.

The Plateau Government has since imposed a curfew on Bassa, Jos North and Jos South local government areas, following Saturday’s attack.

”The recent breakdown of law and order in the state, following the killing of commuters in Gada-Biyu in Jos North has destroyed efforts of the previous peace achieved by the state government and various organisations on the Plateau.

”The act of taking laws into ones hands is highly detrimental and as such should be shunned.

“We have seen that living in peace with each other has guaranteed sanctity to life and free movement,” he said.

He called on all to eschew violence and practice the virtue of tolerance, patience, love and forgiveness for the state to move forward.

NAN reports that Gov. Lalong noted that so far, 20 suspects have been arrested, with security agencies conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the matter.

He explained that the curfew shall remain in place subject to further review by the State Security Council.

Lalong advised residents of the state to abide by the directive to enable security personnel to maintain law and order in the affected areas and deal with those attempting to foment trouble.

“While I deeply sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones, and those injured in the unfortunate event, I call for calm and appeal to our citizens to avoid any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation.

“This is purely criminal conduct and should not be given any ethnic or religious colouration. Let us continue to be vigilant and be security conscious and do everything possible to sustain peace and security of the State,” the governor said. (NAN)

