Plateau attack: Mutfwang vows to safeguard citizens

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the recent attack on Zurak community of Wase Local Government Area of the state and vowed to safeguard lives and property of its citizens.

This is contained in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that bandits on Monday attacked Zurak community, killed some persons and destroyed several houses.

The Police Command in Plateau says it had neutralised seven of the bandits and arrested one during the attack.

Describing the attack as utterly deplorable and unacceptable, Mutfwang expressed deep regret over the tragic loss of innocent lives.

He maintained that such violence was undermining the ongoing efforts to secure residents of the state, particularly farmers.

”I want to assure the public that security forces have been mobilised to restore order in the community and other troubled areas.

”My administration is determined to proactively address security threats in the state.

”We do that in collaboration with security agencies and want to appeal to the people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their vicinities for prompt response,”he said.

The governor, who condoled with the families who lost their loved ones, called for unity among Plateau citizens toward fostering peaceful coexistence in the state.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu