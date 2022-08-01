Plateau Attack: Be more vigilant, Rep tells constituents

By Peter Amine

Member House of Representatives Musa Bagos (PDP, Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency) has called on his constituents to be more vigilant about criminal activities in their areas.



Bagos spoke in Jos on Monday when he attended the mass burial of his constituents killed in Sunday night attack.



Danda Chugwi village of Jos South Local Government of Plateau was attacked on Sunday night in which seven persons died and two persons were injured.



He condoled with the families of the deceased, expressing sadness on the continuous killing of his constituents by criminals.



“Intelligence reports has it that the attackers threatened to attack the community before carrying out the dastardly act,” he observed.



Bagos visited Vom Christian Hospital where two of the injured persons were receiving treatment.



The two injured are 40-year old woman who sustained gun shot wound and a five months old baby boy whose right hand was amputated by the attackers.



The lawmaker paid the medical bills of those that were injured.



Similarly, the National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Mr Solomon Dalyop, urged all youths to be on alert and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.



Meanwhile, Plateau Police Command spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that seven people were killed and two persons were injured in the attack.



“The DPO in charge told me that seven people were killed while two person were receiving medical attention in health facility.



“Since morning we have been in Wase Local Government to inaugurate a police division approved by the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.(NAN)

