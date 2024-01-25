Plateau attack: 10 persons killed, 10 houses razed down – Police confirm

The Police Command in Plateau says gunmen killed 10 persons, razed down 10 houses and injured two others in the Jan. 24 attack at Kwahaslalek Community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Alabo explained that one vehicle and other property worth millions were equally destroyed during the attack.

”So far, over ten corpses have been recovered from various locations in Mangu, two injured persons currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

”One car and ten houses were burnt down,” he said.

However, the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), a socio-cultural group, had alleged that 30 persons were killed during the attack.

Joseph Gwankat, National Presisent of MDA, said that those killed were largely women and children.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of the state condemned the killings and called on the security agencies to be proactive toward safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Mutfwang, who appealed for calm, called on the people to be law abiding and support security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

He, however, warned that his administration would not tolerate any further breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.(NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

