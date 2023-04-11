Plateau Assembly will remain sealed – CP

By Peter Amine

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau , Mr Batholemew Onyeka, said that the state House of Assembly would remain sealed till security threats within and around the assembly complex were tackled.

Onyeka stated this on Tuesday in Jos while addressing newsmen on why it was sealed by security personnel since April 5.

The commissioner said that the command has intelligence report on impending attack on the complex that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

He said that the command, through social media, got the information that Abok Ayuba, the former speaker impeached on Oct. 28, 2021, got judgment in his favour to be reinstated.

“The members had an unrestricted and unfettered access to the assembly complex which is a clear testimony that the assembly was unsealed before that judgment was passed.

“But we got information that some mischievous persons who, based on intelligence mobilised to ensure that they gain unrestricted access by all means to the assembly complex.

“I took the decision to seal the assembly complex to ensure that the State House of Assembly is safe and that neither life nor property is lost,”he said.

Onyeka said that based on the intelligence at his disposal, he invited members of the assembly with their lawyers to his office.

He said he advised the lawmakers to avoid anything that would lead to breakdown of law and order hence, the deployment of policemen to the complex.

“It will be a negligence and dereliction of duty on my part as the commissioner of police if having gotten the intelligence and fails to do that for which I’m here to do.

“The deployment of police personnel to the assembly wasn’t targeted at any group or persons but to maintain peace, protect lives and property.

The commissioner appealed to the people of Plateau to avoid being used by any person or group of persons, to achieve their self-serving and selfish ambitions.

He urged all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses and the warring parties, to seek peaceful ways of settling their differences in accordance with the rule of law.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Ayuba who was impeached was reinstated by the Plateau High Court on April 3.

He resumed duty on Tuesday, April 4 and presided over the assembly plenary.

Ayuba’s successor, Yakubu Sanda and 12 others filed an appeal and stay of execution on April 4.

Both Sanda and Ayuba are laying claims to the speakership of the assembly.

Ayuba while relying on his reinstatement, Sanda is holding unto the stay of execution. (NAN)