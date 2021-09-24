Plateau assembly speaker lauds lawmaker over execution of people-oriented projects

The Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has a member of the House, Mr Nanbol Daniel (PDP, Langtang North Central),for executing many projects that will directly impact the lives of his constituents.Ayuba made the commendation through by his deputy, Saleh Yipmong, on Friday in Langtang at the inauguration of projects executed by Daniel.

He described Daniel who is the House Committee Chairman on Health as “a special legislator with quality representation”.Also speaking at the occasion,Mr Ibrahim Gyendeng, the Minority Leader of the house, said that members of the legislature had learnt  a lot from Daniel even though he was a first timer in the assembly.Gyendeng encouraged to do more for the good of his constituents who elected to represent them.“

We have one and half years to go, I will appreciate coming back to inaugurate more projects.“I wish to appeal to the people to give another term because lawmaking is a process that requires experience,” he said.Daniel, in his remarks, said that the duty of legislators was to make laws, conduct oversight and to also represent the people.He said out of the zeal to do some of the representation, he found the need to provide structures for outfits in Reak and Pil-Gani communities expedient.“It is not good for security to be working were the infrastructure is not conducive.“We have done this bearing in mind that in chapter two of Nigerian Constitution, the issue of is paramount”.

The lawmaker said that he had constructed some classroom blocks in LEA Primary School Wangwang and LEA Primary School Pagwam-Kwanpe to promote education in the communities.According to him, since health is wealth, he constructed a befitting structure at Primary Health Care (PHC) Clinic Reak and renovated the old structure at PHC Shi-Lur.

He also said that a total of five hand pump boreholes were sunk in different districts of his constituency to provide safe drinking water for the people.The Commandant, Nigerian and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau Command, Alexander Barunde,thanked the lawmaker for constructing an office complex for NSCDC personnel in Pil-Gani, Langtang.

Barunde,who was represented by Emmanuel Ada, Langtang Divisional Officer of the corps, said that the NSCDC would do its best to protect the area.Mr Ishaku Mafwil, Deputy Director, Plateau Ministry of Health, also the lawmaker for providing  infrastructure in some PHCs.

Mafwil stated that the gesture would address the health needs of the people of the benefitting communities.Also speaking at the event,Mr Wuyep Nandul, Director, Plateau Ministry of Education, described education as the bedrock of any .Nadul stated that Daniel’s contribution would greatly assist the benefiting communities in children to more useful to the society. (NAN)

