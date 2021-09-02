Plateau assembly PDP caucus urges implementation of security resolutions

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Plateau State of Assembly has urged the State Government implement resolutions and enforce relevant laws passed the assembly promote peace in the state.


Mr Nanbol Listick stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Jos on behalf of the caucus.


He said that the resolutions and laws were geared toward permanent peace in Plateau considering the fact that peace was a panacea for development.


“Apart from implementation and enforcement of laws, the government should be funding Operation Rainbow, the state outfit, enable them conduct 24 -hour gathering, analysis and rapid response.


“Government should fund regular meetings at different levels that will provide a platform review critical issues and mitigate any form of crisis in Plateau.


“We throw our unshakable support toward community policing,” he said.


Listick, however, acknowledged some efforts Gov. Simon Lalong in implementing some of the resolutions reached the assembly.


He commended the governor for identifying with the people of Yelwa Zangam in Jos North Local Government Area.


“Plateau State Government also paid a similar condolence visit the Brra Ngwe Irigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka, at Miango as part of PLHA resolution.


“We still call on the governor also pay the medical bills of Plateau victims of attacks and pay compensation families affected the attack.


“We wish call on the peace, loving and amiable citizens of Plateau be law-abiding, watchful, vigilant and report any suspicious attempt to agencies,” he said. (NAN)

