Plateau assembly PDP caucus urges implementation of security resolutions

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Plateau State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to implement resolutions and enforce relevant laws passed by the assembly to promote peace in the state.



Mr Nanbol Listick stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Jos on behalf of the caucus.



He said that the resolutions and laws were geared toward permanent peace in Plateau considering the fact that peace was a panacea for development.



“Apart from implementation and enforcement of laws, the government should be funding Operation Rainbow, the state security outfit, to enable them to conduct 24 -hour intelligence gathering, analysis and rapid response.



“Government should fund regular security meetings at different levels that will provide a platform to review critical issues and mitigate any form of crisis in Plateau.



“We throw our unshakable support toward strengthening community policing,” he said.



Listick, however, acknowledged some efforts by Gov. Simon Lalong in implementing some of the resolutions reached by the assembly.



He commended the governor for identifying with the people of Yelwa Zangam in Jos North Local Government Area.



“Plateau State Government also paid a similar condolence visit to the Brra Ngwe Irigwe, Rev. Ronku Aka, at Miango as part of PLHA resolution.



“We still call on the governor to also pay the medical bills of Plateau victims of attacks and pay compensation to families affected by the attack.



“We wish to call on the peace, loving and amiable citizens of Plateau to be law-abiding, watchful, vigilant and report any suspicious attempt to security agencies,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...