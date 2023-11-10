Plateau Assembly passes appropriation bill of N314.8bn for 2024

By Peter Amine

The Plateau State House of Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Moses Sule, on Friday, passed an appropriation bill of N314.8 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

Out of the figure passed, the sum of N162. 3 billion is recurrent expenditure while N152.5 billion is for capital expenditure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the budget passed by the lawmakers was N19.4 billions higher than the figure presented by Mutfwang.

Sule explained that the budget presented by the governor was immediately handed over to the House Committee on Appropriation to take a critical look at it.

The speaker commended the committee, Chaired by Mr Danjuma Azi (PDP/Jos North West), for a thorough and speedy completion of the process.

Azi, in his remarks, commended all committees for working expeditiously with their relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), thereby making the work of the appropriation committee fast and easy.

On the increase of the budget size from the figure the governor presented, Mr Timothy Dantong (PDP/Riyom), explained that it was a normal legislative procedure.

Dantong told newsmen that the budget for lawmakers’ constituency projects was not captured, adding that some MDAs’ budget was also reviewed upwards to meet current realities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

