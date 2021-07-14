Plateau assembly members pass vote of confidence on speaker

Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly have passed a Vote of Confidence on the Speaker, Mr Abok Ayuba.

The vote came as a motion during plenary moved by Mr Wallok Goma, member representing Kanke Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Yahaya Mavo representing Wase Constituency.

Goma, before moving the motion, said that the 9th assembly under the leadership of Ayuba had carried everyone along irrespective of party affiliations.

The lawmaker said that such was an attestation of his humility, maturity and outstanding leadership quality.

Other members in their various contributions agreed that the speaker had a transparent, accountable and above all, an inclusive style of leadership in the past two years.

They added that age had never been an issue as he had demonstrated that young people could indeed take up leadership roles.

In his response, Ayuba expressed gratitude and appreciation for the accolades showered on him.

He stated that the secret to the success of the 9th assembly was the unity among the 24 members of the House.

According to him, the Bible defines a true leader as first of all a servant and only God Almighty gives wisdom and understanding to any leader who chooses to ask for it.

Also during plenary, the House Committee on Health presented its report on a bill for a law to establish the Plateau State Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Board.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Nanbol Daniel, member representing Langtang North Central Constituency, said that observations, recommendations and corrections were raised by stakeholders after conducting a public hearing on the bill.

Daniel added that the committee took the observations, recommendations and corrections into cognizance. (NAN)

