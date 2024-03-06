Plateau assembly impasse: CSOs call for negotiation, political solution 

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have advocated negotiations between contending parties to resolve the impasse that grounded legislative activities at Plateau House of Assembly.

The CSOs also called for a political solution to enable lawmakers to resume their full legislative duties in the interest of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16 members of the assembly, who won their cases at the Appeal Court in November 2023, have not been sworn in.

Some believe that the delay is due to court injunctions to that effect but others think it is because of some political calculations.

Mr Steve Aluko, Chairman, Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), told NAN that the delay in swearing in the lawmakers was robbing the state of quality legislation.

Aluko urged the parties involved to sheath their swords, go to the negotiation table, and resolve the matter in the best interest of Plateau.

The chairman stated that alternative dispute resolution should be adopted or used as a tool to resolve lingering issues instead of the injunctions from both sides.

He said that whatever the difference, they must align with the interests of Plateau people.

Aluko further said that the unfortunate situation was gradually taking its toll on the governance of Plateau, adding that there were many things that the executive could not do without an active assembly.

“The time of politics has passed, and what the citizens are expecting are the dividends of democracy; this cannot be realized without a functional assembly.

“The logjam is not in the interest of democracy, and it is not for the betterment of Plateau because under the presidential system of government, every arm of government has legitimate function.

“When it comes to representing the people, the legislative arms stand stronger. When this is not in place or properly functioning, the quality of lobbying and others will be reduced, and the people will suffer.

“The Executive needs the legislative arms to do oversight functions, and in the absence of this, it will affect the quality of governance.

“For effective lawmaking, you cannot take 16 out of the 24 members of the state assembly and say the house of assembly is functioning well,” he stated.

Mr Gad Shamaki, Executive Director, Centre for Law Enforcement and Education (CLEEN) Foundation, told NAN that the only way out of the logjam was a political solution.

Shamaki said that leaders of political parties needed to come together and find out how best to approach the issue.

The executive director advised the stakeholders to give space for the system to run. (NAN)

By Peter Amine