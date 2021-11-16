Plateau Assembly confirms Lalong’s PLASIEC nominees

The Plateau State House of Assembly has confirmed the nominees for Chairman and members of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) earlier submitted to it by Gov. Simon Lalong.A statement by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Sabastine Homuk, said that the confirmation was done at an executive session of the assembly on Nov. 15.The resolution indicated that, given the bad state of the PLHA chamber and with no alternative facility yet provided for purposes of the house’s sittings, the executive session became imperative.

The statement said that the confirmation followed a communication from Gov. Lalong dated 12th November, 2021 requesting for their confirmation by the house.The governor had in the communication said that the tenure of PLASIEC chairman and members would expire on Nov. 15, 2021.Lalong said that the reappointment of the commission’s members was in line with Section 4 (5) of the law establishing the body.

According to him, the request become necessary as the commission had just concluded local governments elections and that the experience of the members was needed to handle the legal issues that followed.Those confirmed include; Mr Fabian Ntung- Chairman, Lamindi Kaiwani, Joshua Ndom Partrick Mamgin, Hafsat Amin, Peter Danbenji and James Dashan as members.

The statement added that the confirmation had since been forwarded to the governor for further necessary action. (NAN)

