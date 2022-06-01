Plateau Assembly APC candidate pledges commitment to constituents’ welfare 

Jos North West candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Mark Sunday, says he will prioritise the welfare of his constituents if elected member of Plateau State House of Assembly.

Sunday, while interacting with newsmen on Wednesday in Jos, said that the welfare of his constituents would always be his front line charge.The APC candidate said that he was overwhelmed by the love and support by the people during the primary election where he contested against four others.“I really want to appreciate everyone that played a part in my emergence as the candidate of APC in Jos North West.“I want to tell you that my people first; the people whom I will be representing will be my first priority; for believing so much in me.“

I will do everything possible without leaving any stone unturned to give them quality representation,” he said.He pointed out that the number of visits, congratulatory calls and text messages he received over his victory at the primaries were indicative of the people’s support.Sunday promised to leverage his youthfulness and experience as a social worker to turn around the fortunes of the constituency.“

I want to tell you that I didn’t just start as an aspirant, I started as a community leader.“I have been a youth leader in my community. Within the short period of time I served, my positive impact was felt, which made my people to believe so much in me.“As a young person, I want to say that there is nobody that can actually tell us that he/she understands the problem of young people better than the young people.“So it is time for us that know our problems to fix our problems.“

As a community leader, I’ve worked with women and I can actually tell you, I’ve identified some problems that are peculiar to women.“As social worker, basically, our motto is ‘Service to Humanity, ‘and basically, I’ve been into humanitarian and disaster response,”he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

