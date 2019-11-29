Plateau: Appeal Court upholds Lalong’s election as governor

Mr Simon Lalong’s election as governor of Plateau state, on Friday, was upheld by the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Adumein Otisi, the appeal of Jeremiah Useni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dismissed for lack of merit.

The sum of N200,000 was awarded as cost in favour Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Plateau State Election Tribunal, earlier in October, affirmed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declaration of Lalong as governor.