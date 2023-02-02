Plateau APC youth wing mobilises votes for candidates  

By Peter Amine

The Youth Wing of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau says it has deployed 30 youths to each polling unit to canvass for the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and the state governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

The 30-man committee per polling unit for Plateau North Senatorial district was inaugurated on Wednesday by the APC state chairman, Chief Rufus Bature.

Bature who was represented by APC State Secretary, Mr Fidelis Longban, described youths as the workforce or foot soldiers of the party as APC go round the state for campaigns.

“Certainly you two have been so selected. It is on merits. And you should consider it as the recognition of your own commitment to the party your contributions.

“As far as we are concerned, the APC as a political party has tried as much as possible to recast and rearrange its own compensation matrix.

“We are sure by the grace of God, come 2023 after winning elections, everybody here will be compensated in one way or the other.

“So, you should consider yourself very lucky, you must carry your own destiny into your own hands and ensure that we deliver what the APC from top to bottom.

“We should discountenance all distractions, all campaigns of calumny against the party, of course, because the party is a low lying fruit, very ready to be eaten, you should expect stones to be thrown at the fruit,” he said.

The Plateau APC Youth Leader, Mr Joseph Dashe, said that the each of 30 youths were given the mandate of winning the hearts of at least five voters for APC.

Dashe said that if youth got five persons, multiply by 30, you will get a total of 300 voters per polling unit.

The youth leader said that with quality of its candidates, “APC remains a party to beat in the forthcoming election”.

He described the presidential candidate of the party as a detribalised Nigerian, adding that he had mentored quite a lot of youths across tribal and religious lines.

Dashe stated that youths in Plateau cannot afford to sit on the fence, and he charged to do their best for Tinubu to emerge the president of the country.

“The presidential candidate is familiar with the terrain and will not abandon the youth if voted into power,” he added.

Dashe stated that the essence of the sensitisation was to mobilise the youths to take the campaign to the polling units and to ensure that the message of the candidate got to the grassroots.

The Chairman, Langtang North local Government, Mr Bitrus Zurfa, a resource person at the sensitisation said that the APC-led administration at the centre did well in the past seven years.

Zurfa said that no Nigerian had impacted positively on fellow Nigerians like Tinubu.

He added that his government as a state governor was a miniature Nigeria where every section of the country was represented.(NAN)