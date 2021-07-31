Plateau APC ward congresses going on smoothly – State Chairman

July 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Mr Enoch Famak, Plateau Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (), said the party’s congresses in state are going on smoothly.

Famak stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday.


“At the time called earlier in the morning we were distributing the materials.


“The materials were distributed in time and the officials conducting the congresses have left  to the various wards.


“With the reports I have received so far, I can authoritatively tell the congresses are going on smoothly,” he said.


He said the party had adopted a consensus arrangement for the election of the executives.


The chairman said that the officials were to only document the people’s consensus decisions to effect the arrangement. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,