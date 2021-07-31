Plateau APC ward congresses going on smoothly – State Chairman

Mr Enoch Famak, Plateau Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the party’s ward congresses in state are going on smoothly.

Famak stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Saturday.



“At the time you called earlier in the morning we were distributing the materials.



“The materials were distributed in time and the officials conducting the congresses have left to the various wards.



“With the reports I have received so far, I can authoritatively tell you that the congresses are going on smoothly,” he said.



He said that the party had adopted a consensus arrangement for the election of the ward executives.



The chairman said that the officials were to only document the people’s consensus decisions to effect the arrangement. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...