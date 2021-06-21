Plateau APC screens aspirants for LG polls

The Plateau Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is screening aspirants ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled for Oct. 9.

Mr Chindo Dafat, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, that the screening would hold on Monday in the three senatorial districts.

Dafat said that the party constituted committees with people of impeccable character to screen to those vying for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the state.

“The educational qualifications of the aspirants would be checked as well as their nominations forms to ascertain whether they are genuine or not.

“Those with credentials that did not meet the standard or they purchased nominations through the wrong channels may be disqualified.

“The committees would be thorough to ensure that nobody would be disqualified during and after the elections,” he said.

The publicity secretary said that APC primary election to select the party candidates is slated for Wednesday, June 24.

He said that the format of the primaries would be secret balloting.

“All registered members of the party are eligible to participate in the primaries,” he said. (NAN)

