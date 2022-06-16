Plateau APC moves to assuage aggrieved members

The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken steps to assuage aggrieved members after the just-concluded primaries.

Plateau APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvanus Namang, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos that the reconciliation process has already begun.“After the primaries, obviously, there were agreed members. Immediately after the primaries, we have been working earnestly to put our house in order.“For a start, the party governorship candidate met one-on-one with each of the aspirants that contested against him.“That will be followed by the party at different levels to meet with all aspirants.“We are planning to have a dinner with all aspirants who contested for the governorship and other positions,” he said.Namang said that all those who contested for the party tickets but could not pick them are still winners.

The publicity secretary stated that there was “no victor, no vanguished”, saying that those who participated in the election but failed, have been galvanizing support for the party.He added that whatever took place during the primaries was a family affair and that nobody left the party because of the the primaries.

Namang advised those that may be aggrieved not to approach the courts which to him is not a good idea.The publicity secretary stated that the APC has some internal dispute resolution mechanisms. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

