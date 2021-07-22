Plateau: APC mobilises members ahead of ward congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau on Thursday said it had started mobilising members that would participate in its forthcoming ward congresses slated for later this month.

Mr Enoch Famak, the state Acting Chairman of APC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Famak said that the party had informed members at all levels that the ward, local and state congresses had been slated by the national secretariat of APC for this month and August.

“We held a meeting with the stakeholders and asked them to go to their various communities to mobilise members to fully participate in the exercise.

“We are making all necessary arrangements to ensure that we conduct successful congresses,” he said.

It would be recalled that the notice of timeline and activities for the ward congresses were released on July 18 in Abuja by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The timeline indicated that the purchase of nomination forms for the ward, local government and state congresses would take place this month.

It stated that screening of aspirants for the ward positions in the party had been scheduled for July 29 to July 30.

The ward congresses would hold July 31 while appeals arising from the ward congresses will take place from Aug.2 to Aug.7. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...