Plateau: APC mobilises members ahead of ward congresses

July 22, 2021



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau on said it had started mobilising members that would participate in its forthcoming congresses slated for  later this month.

Mr Enoch Famak, the state Acting of APC, said this in an interview the of Nigeria () on in Jos.

Famak said that the party had informed members at all levels that the , local and state  congresses had been slated by the national of APC for this month and August.

“We held a meeting the stakeholders and asked them to go to their various communities to mobilise members to fully participate in the exercise.

“We are making all necessary arrangements to ensure that we conduct successful congresses,” he said.

It would be recalled that the notice of timeline and activities for the congresses were released on July 18 in Abuja by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The timeline indicated that the purchase of nomination forms for the ward, local government and state congresses would take place this month.

It stated that screening of aspirants for the ward positions in the party had been scheduled for July 29 to July 30.

The ward congresses would hold July 31 while arising the ward congresses will take place Aug.2 to Aug.7. ()

