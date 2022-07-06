Plateau APC Guber Candidate picks Butmang as running mate

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has chosen Mr Pam Butmang as his running mate for 2023.

Butmang, the current Plateau Commissioner for Works, is the son of former Gov. Joshua Dariye’s Deputy, late Micheal Butmang.



Yilwatda said at the unveiling of Butmang on Wednesday in Jos, that he consulted widely before arriving at his choice of a running mate.



“I consulted with party officials, the leader of the party in Plateau, Gov. Simon Lalong, and all the critical stakeholders.



“We arrived at somebody we felt is energic, young, experienced and a party man, who can complement everything that I lack as a candidate.



“In the course of the consultation, we also reconciled some aggrived members of the party to ensure that we emerge victorious in the election.



“I am happy to tell you that one of those who contested for the ticket with me, Mr Bilshaka Fitka, has agreed to work for the success of the party.



“Together we will give you a secure, united and prosperous Plateau, if elected,” the governorship hopeful said.



He said that he would take responsibility for the choice of Butmang and also stick out his neck to ensure that both of them served the people to the best of their ability.



He appealed to those that sought to be selected from the northern zone, where the slot was zoned to, to understand that only one person was needed for the position.



According to him, they were eminently qualified but for the want of space.



He promised to carry them along, when elected, saying that “the table of the governor is wide enough to accommodate everyone”.



Yilwatda also called on all the party faithful to join hands with him “to ensure that APC wins the election free and square” in 2023.



In a remark, Butmang said that he accepted his nomination as the running mate to Yilwatda.



He, however, said that he is “not a co-pilot of the plane but a supporter” to the candidate.



“I guarantee 180 per cent of my loyalty to you and the party.



“I want to tell our great party faithful that I have been asked to support the candidate to win the election.



“My principal was my senior in the secondary school.



“I served him and I will not be afraid or ashamed of serving him again.



“This is the man to take us to the top.

“I implore you to support the Generation Next Movement. You will not be disappointed,” Butmang said.



The state Chairman of the party, Mr Rufus Bature, said that the delay in picking the running mate was to ensure that they did not make mistake.



Bature said that at the appropriate time, their campaign would be issue-based and not campaign of calumny.



He further said that the campaign would be done at the polling units rather than cities. (NAN)

