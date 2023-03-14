Plateau APC governorship candidate mourns ex-Nigerian international Mabo 

By Peter Amine

The APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed shock over the demise of the renowned Nigerian international and coach, Ismaila Mabo.

Mabo died on Monday at the age of 80.

Yilwatda in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, condoled with Mabo’s family and sports fraternity over his death.

The governorship candidate noted that the deceased was one of those that placed Plateau in particular and Nigeria in general, on the world map of football.

He recalled with pride late Mabo ‘s legendary play roles as Mighty Jets Football Club defender.

“His stint as the Chief Technical Adviser of the Super Falcons was also remarkable.

“Apart from his playing and coaching career, Coach Mabo as he was popularly called, mentored a lot of youths who excelled in the game.

“Plateau and the country at large will forever remember the deceased for his valuable contributions to the development of football and sports in general.”

The APC governorship candidate prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and the family, the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)