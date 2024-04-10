Plateau APC chair urges Muslims to pray for leaders

Chief Rufus Bature, Chairman, Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s leaders as the country strives for unity that would enhance development and growth.

Bature, in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, urged them to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan fasting in their lives.

The chairman saluted the Muslim community for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast culminating in the celebration, urging them to sustain the pious acts that characterised the Holy Month,

“Adherents should sustain the lessons of Ramadan such as endurance, patience, sacrifice and sharing in their livelihoods,” he said.

He congratulated them for successfully fulfilling a key cardinal of Islam, noting that it was always soothing to peacefully go through a spiritual exercise.(NAN)

By Peter Amine