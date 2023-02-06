Plateau APC begins campaign for governorship candidate Feb. 8

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau says it will begin governorship campaign on Wednesday in Wase, Wase Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the spokesman of the Generation Next Campaign Council, Mr Shittu Bamaiyi, said that the rally would begin at noon in Wase Mini Stadium.

Bamayi stated that the rally would be used to showcase the political strength and popularity of the party in the state.

Shittu added that in spite of the overwhelming “support it enjoys in the state, the party would not leave anything to chances by ensuring that it wins at all stages of the ballot”.

The spokesperson noted that the party’s leadership and the campaign council were putting finishing touches towards ensuring that the rally is a huge success and a hitch-free.

He commended the teeming APC supporters for keeping faith in party’s governorship candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and all its candidates vying for various elective positions in the forthcoming elections.(NAN)