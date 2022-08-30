Plateau Agri-preneur wins “Best in business plan in West Africa” competition

By Martha Agas

A young agri-preneur, Miss Lyop Malo, has emerged winner of the “Best for business plan in West Africa” award at the 2022 Leventis Foundation business competition.

Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong commended Malo on her feat when he hosted her in Jos on Tuesday.

His spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, stated that having congratulated Malo, the governor promised to actualise her business plans.

He said the actualisation of Malo’s business plan would motivate other youths to embrace agriculture as a major source of income to enable them to contribute to societal growth.

He expressed satisfaction that the efforts of his administration in encouraging entrepreneurship and skills development, particularly in agriculture was yielding results.

The governor noted also that many Plateau youths were excelling in national and international competitions.

Gov. Lalong also commended the Leventis Foundation for partnering with Plateau, particularly in building capacity and the creation of jobs which had improved the wellbeing of Plateau people.

He reaffirmed government’s determination to empower youths through training and expansion of job opportunities accruing from entrepreneurship.

Presenting Malo to Lalong earlier, Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government Council, Mr Jock Alamba, said the Leventis Foundation had decided to establish an agricultural training school in Barkin Ladi in appreciation of her performance. (NAN)

