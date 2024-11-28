Plateau agency trains 51 staff to boost healthcare delivery

The Plateau State Contributory Health Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has trained 51 of its staff on capacity building to enhance the agency’s efficiency and boost healthcare delivery.

By Blessing Odega



PLASCHEMA Director-General (D-G) Dr Agabus Manasseh said at the opening of the training on Thursday in Jos that the trainees were drawn from local government offices of the agency.

Manasseh stated that the officials

were trained on the agency’s current enrolment gateway platform.

The D-G, who was represented by the Director of Operations and ICT, Dr Philemon Kwande, said the training would enable the officials to perform their duties efficiently and seamlessly.

He added that apart from boosting healthcare delivery, the training would also strengthen the agency’s capacity for revenue generation.

Manasseh urged the participants to pay attention during the training so that they would provide qualitative services to the enrollees.

Mr Sadiq Abubakar, a participant who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the training as apt and timely.

Another participant, Mrs Elizabeth Choji, said the training was very insightful as it would enable her to serve the enrollees effectively and efficiently. (NAN)