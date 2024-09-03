Plateau agency enroll retirees into health scheme for free coverage

The Plateau State Contributory Health Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has commenced the enrollment

By Blessing Odega

of retirees into its equity plan of the State Social Health Insurance Scheme to enable the retired workers access free healthcare.

The Director-General of PLASCHEMA, Dr Agabus Manasseh, said during the enrollment

on Tuesday in Jos, that the act was to ensure that retirees had access to basic healthcare.

Manasseh said this would help to alleviate the financial burden of medical care by the retirees.

He explained that the enrollment was for retirees and urged them to make themselves available to enable them access the premium

under the equity plan of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) annually.

He commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for releasing over N300 million counterpart funding toward accessing the BHCPF,

which was deployed to providing free health coverage for the retirees.

Mr Usman Mohammed, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Jos North branch, commended Mutfwang and PLASCHEMA

for the enrollment, which would enable registered retirees have access to free medical services.

Mohammed appealed to other governors to emulate Mutfwang, as this would help to alleviate the financial burden experienced by retirees in accessing healthcare.

He called on the retirees to make themselves available for the enrollment so as to get captured for the free health coverage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency would go round the 17 local government areas of the state to enroll the retired

workers. (NAN)