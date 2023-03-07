Plateau agency committed to improved healthcare infrastructure – D-G

By Blessing Odega

Dr Fabong Jemchang, the Director-General, Plateau State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, says the agency is committed to improving healthcare infrastructure in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Jemchang said this when he paid a visit to ECWA community clinic in Zagun, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, on Tuesday.

According to him, the agency is saddled with the mandate of carrying out intervention where necessary to support health facilities and qualitative service delivery.

He assured the community that the agency would overhaul its delivery room, provide the clinic with furniture, generating set and solar panels for steady power supply.

He also said that the agency would provide a refrigerator for the preservation of vaccines.

Jemchang added that the health centre served to bring democracy to hard to reach areas by ensuring that the clinic performed at its optimal.

Earlier, Prof. Madaki Abok, a member of the committee of the ECWA Church said that it sought the agency’s intervention to revive its moribund clinic.

Abok, who received the director-general, thanked him for his timely intervention.

He said that ECWA Church had set up a committee to seek the agency’s intervention to revive the moribund health facility.

This, he said was because the agency was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that every Plateau residents had equitable access to quality and affordable health care services.(NAN)