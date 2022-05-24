Plateau 2023: Ex-REC gets students’ support

The National Association of Plateau State Students (NAPSS) has promised to support the governorship bid of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue.

The national president of the association, Mr Kroos Jatau, stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Jos.According him, Yilwatda has over time demonstrated deep interest toward educational development and he will prioritise education in the state if elected the governor of Plateau.Jatau said that the former REC had distinguished himself and had shown serious commitment toward providing quality and equitable leadership for progress of the state.“

We believe in credibility, good governance and equipping the younger generation which the leading candidature of Dr Nentwae Yilwatda is build on.”We are convinced that the his agenda will reshape Plateau and place it on the global map; he has distinguished himself as architect of good governance in public and civil service.”

He has granted scholarships to thousands of students, assisted with many students laptops, and has been an agent of technology/ICT-driven economy”Since he has prioritised education, NAPSS believes that the future of Plateau education is secured with him as governor and so we believe that giving him the mandate, Plateau will be in a safe hand,”Jatau said.

The national president called on students at all levels to support the aspiration of Yilwatda, adding that their welfare and education in general would be better.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yilwatda is a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).(NAN)

