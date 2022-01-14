Plateau 2022 budget declines – commissioner

The Plateau State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sylvester Wallangko has said that the state 2022 budget experienced N40 billion decline as against the 2021 budget.

Wallangko said this on Friday in Jos during the 2022 budget breakdown with newsmen.

He said the total 2022 budget is N106.80 billion, with N70.8 billion allocated to recurrent expenditure while the sum of N35.9 billion was allocated to capital expenditure.

The 2021 budget was N147. 53 billion with N90.19 billion as recurrent expenditure while the capital expenditure stood at N57.3 billion.

The commissioner said that the decline indicated a decrease of N40.7 billion as compared to the 2021 approved budget.

Wallangko said that the budget entitled: “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidatio of inclusive infrastructural growth 2’’, was aimed at rebuilding on the past achievements the state recorded in the previous years.

The commissioner said the budget was also geared towards the completion of ongoing projects and initiation of new ones based on available resources.

“The highest allocation is for the Ministry of Works and Transport with N9.357 billion representing 26 per cent of capital estimate.

“The lowest is for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality with N88 million, representing 0.24 per cent of the total capital estimate,’’ he said.

Wallangko, therefore, enjoined ministries, departments and agencies to adhere strictly to the basic principles of budgeting and budget implementation (NAN)

