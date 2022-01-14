Plateau 2022 budget declines – commissioner

 The Plateau State Commissioner Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sylvester Wallangko has said state 2022 budget experienced N40 billion decline as against the budget.

Wallangko said this on Friday in Jos during the 2022 budget breakdown with newsmen.

He said the total 2022 budget is N106.80 billion, with N70.8 billion allocated to recurrent expenditure while the sum of N35.9 billion was allocated to capital expenditure.

The budget was N147. 53 billion with N90.19 billion as recurrent expenditure  while the capital expenditure stood at N57.3 billion.

The commissioner said decline indicated a decrease of N40.7 billion as compared to the approved budget.

Wallangko said budget entitled: “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidatio of inclusive infrastructural growth 2’’, was aimed at rebuilding on the past achievements the state recorded in the previous years.

The commissioner said the budget was also geared towards the completion of ongoing projects and initiation of new ones based on available resources.

“The highest allocation is the Ministry of Works and Transport with N9.357 billion representing 26 per cent of capital estimate.

“The lowest is the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality with N88 million, representing 0.24 per cent of the total capital estimate,’’ he said.

Wallangko, therefore, enjoined ministries, departments and agencies to adhere strictly to the basic principles of budgeting and budget implementation (NAN)

