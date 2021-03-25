Prof. Yohana Izam, Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos on Thursday congratulated Governor Simon Lalong on the peace award bestowed upon him by Independent Publishers in the state.

Izam, in a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr John Agam, said that the recognition was well deserved “in view of your untiring efforts toward restoring peace in Plateau”.

“As an institution, PLASU sees this award as well deserved; it is a mark of recognition for Governor Lalong’s doggedness and steadfastness.

“We believe that this award will further spur him to put in his utmost best toward returning Plateau to its lost glory as exemplified by the execution of the legacy projects spread across the state.

“Particularly worthy of commendation is your bold initiative in lobbying the Federal Government to reconstruct the burnt Jos Main Market.

“We are also happy that you are reactivating the moribund Jos International Breweries, BARC Farms and reconstituting government boards and agencies, including that of Plateau State University, Bokkos.”

Izam declared that the giant strides had stood Lalong out as a “colossus” and a leader who would never discriminate.

The Vice Chancellor prayed God to continue to guide and protect the Governor and give him good health as he traverses Nigeria, particularly the North, in the search for lasting and enduring peace.

“We also commend your insistence on stimulating meaningful development through the revitalisation of public projects like Northern Nigeria Development Company, Unity Bank, among others,” the statement added. (NAN)

