PLASU VC: Peace award to Lalong well deserved

March 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Project 0



Prof. Yohana Izam, Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos on Thursday congratulated Simon Lalong on the peace award bestowed upon by Independent Publishers the state.

Izam, a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr John Agam, said that the recognition was well deserved “ view of your untiring efforts toward restoring peace Plateau”.

“As an institution, PLASU sees this award as well deserved;  it is a mark of recognition for Lalong’s doggedness and steadfastness.

“We believe that this award will further spur to put his utmost best toward returning Plateau to lost glory as exemplified by the execution of the legacy projects spread across the state.

“Particularly worthy of commendation is your bold initiative in lobbying the Federal Government to reconstruct the burnt Jos Main Market.

“We are also happy that you are reactivating the moribund Jos International Breweries, BARC Farms and reconstituting government boards and agencies, including that of Plateau State University, Bokkos.”

Izam declared that the giant strides had stood Lalong out as a “colossus” and a leader who never discriminate.

The Vice Chancellor prayed God to continue to guide and protect the and give good health as he traverses Nigeria, particularly the North, in the search for lasting and enduring peace.

“We also commend your insistence on stimulating meaningful development through the revitalisation of public projects like Northern Nigeria Development Company, Unity Bank, among ,” the statement added. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,