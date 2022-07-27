Plans underway to construct 18 mega schools in North-East – NEDC MD

by Ahmed Abba

Plans are underway by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to build no fewer than 18 mega educational institution in the North East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, made this known while inspecting one of the construction sites of the schools on Wednesday in Gashua.

Alkali said each of the mega schools, which is part of NEDC’s development agenda, will be spread across the three senatorial zones in the six states of the North East region.

”The initiative is in line with the quest to revive the education sector in the North East region and improve on the physical infrastructure in the schools for the youths of the region to have very comfortable and conducive learning environment.

“The commission approved the construction of a complete mega school in each of the 18 senatorial districts of this region.

”Coincidentally one of the school in Yobe having to be here in Gashua.”, he said.

The MD expressed satisfaction while inspecting the 600 auditorium capacity, clinic and library complex constructed by commission in Gashua.

“We are generally happy with this project because a few months back when we came here, the land was empty but now you can see these structures.”, he said.

Meanwhile Alkali, earlier presented a 22 and 18 seater ‘Innoson IVM’ buses to the Federal University Gashua (FUGA) on behalf of the commission.

Alkali said the commission, inline with the federal government’s policy to encourage and promote local content, decided to procure and present locally manufactured buses to the university.

Also speaking, Prof Maimuna Waziri, the Vice Chancellor of the university expressed gratitude and commended NEDC for the buses.

Waziri represented by Mrs Adeloju Abiola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Services said the buses would assist the institution in transporting students to various education trips. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

