Plans ongoing to restore power supply to Borno -minister

By Constance Athekame

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu says power supply will soon be restored to Borno.



Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the Assistant Director, Press, Ministry of Power quoted the minister as saying this when the Vice Chancellor, Borno State University, Prof Umar Sandabe led his management team on a visit to his office in Abuja, on Thursday.



Aliyu said that all efforts were ongoing to restore power to Maiduguri in about six weeks.



According to him, the Independent Power Plants projects are being handled through the policy on off-grid and mini grid.



He said that the mini grid would adequately cater for all renewables.



The minister directed the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to explore ways in which the state universities would benefit from the Energising education policy of the Federal Government.



Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor commended the minister for his unrelenting efforts at reforming the power sector.



He said the institution had been out of power supply since 2020 due to the insurgency.



‘The university has been on generators which takes a huge sum of its funding,



”The generators, in spite consuming huge sum of its funds do not provide the needed electricity for the university operations.”



He appealed to the minister to ensure that power supply was restored to the institution with a promise that all power projects within its premises would be secured. (NAN)

