Planning course: DHQ, BMATT graduate new trainees on joint operation campaign

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in partnership with the British Military Advisery Training Team (BMATT) has graduated a new set of participants on Joint Operational Campaign Planning Course to further enhance ongoing military joint operations within the country.

The 30 participants comprising senior officers from the Military, Paramilitary and Senior Level Staff drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government graduated on Friday 24 May, 2019 in a ceremony held at the Defence Intelligence College (DIC), Abuja.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defense Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu said during the 2 weeks intensive capacity building training, the participants were exposed to the concept of Joint Operational Campaign Planning, Principles and Approach to Operations, as well as Mission Command and Strategic Direction.

The course curriculum also featured Joint Integrated Operations, emphasising Structure, Roles, Functions and Staff Rhythm in Joint Task Force Headquarters. The Role of MDAs on Joint Integrated Operations was equally discussed.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin noted that the course had achieved its objective of fashioning out effective planning and robust synergy among security and government agencies in the collective effort to address contemporary security challenges.

General Olonisakin congratulated the graduands, urging them to apply the knowledge gained on the course in their respective services and establishments to serve as enablers.

The CDS further encouraged the participants to build on the friendship established during the course to enhance future interactions for national cohesion.

The CDS also expressed appreciation to BMATT for its collaborative efforts and provision of resource persons during the training.

The CDS was represented at the occasion, by Air Commodore Paul Ohemu, Deputy Director of Training, at the DHQ.

Participants who successfully completed the 2-week capacity building course, were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force. Others are Operatives and personnel from the Department of State Service (DSS), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Nigeria Custom Service, Prison Service, Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Federal Fire Service, National Emergency Agency (NEMA), BMATT, Ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Justice.



