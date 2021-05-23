By Chimezie Godfrey

The national leadership and entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condoled with President Buhari over the fatal plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The NMA also commiserated with the Nigerian Armed Forces of Nigeria and Family of Late Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died in the plane crash.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah and the General Secretary, Dr. Philips Ekpe.

“The NMA joins other Nigerians in sharing the pains and grief of the Presidency and other well meaning Nigerians and prays that their souls find peace in God’s Kingdom while praying for the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“The Association is particularly pained, bearing in mind that the nation has lost a rare breed and one of her most decorated intelligent tactical officer with enormous wealth of experience in tackling the current insurgency and banditry at this time that his services are most needed.

“Please accept our sincere and heartfelt condolences,” the stated.

