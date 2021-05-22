Plane crash: Kaduna speaker mourns late army Chief, others

The , Kaduna State House of  Assembly, Alhaji  Yusuf Zailani, has expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and others  in a plane crash on .

Zailani in a by his Special on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, on Saturday in Kaduna,  said Attahiru’s  death  and that of others was a huge loss to .

The condoled  with with President Muhammadu Buhari, . Nasir , the Chief of Defence Staff, the Nigerian and the families of  the deceased.

He urged  them to take solace in the fact that  the late Chief and others died in active service to the country.

Zailani,  who is the Chairman  of Northern Speakers Forum,  said that besides being the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru  was a proud citizen of Kaduna State, where he was born and grew up.”

The late Attahiru is a proud son of Kaduna State and this is making his death even more painful to the government and of the state.”

The unfortunate plane crash that him along with others is tragic and has thrown into mourning,” he said.

Zailani  prayed for the repose of  the souls of the deceased and that Almighty Allah Grant them Aljannah Firdaus. (NAN)

