The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and others in a plane crash on Friday.

Zailani in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, on Saturday in Kaduna, said Attahiru’s death and that of others was a huge loss to Nigeria.

The Speaker condoled with with President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that the late army Chief and others died in active service to the country.

Zailani, who is the Chairman of Northern Speakers Forum, said that besides being the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru was a proud citizen of Kaduna State, where he was born and grew up.”

The late Attahiru is a proud son of Kaduna State and this is making his death even more painful to the government and people of the state.”

The unfortunate plane crash that killed him along with others is tragic and has thrown NIgeria into mourning,” he said.

Zailani prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and that Almighty Allah Grant them Aljannah Firdaus. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

