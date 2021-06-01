The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the family of late Brig Gen. Abdurrahman Kuliya.

Kuliya died alongside former Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a Military Plane crash in Kaduna recently.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr. Mairo Almakura, described the death as a great loss to the nation.

She described the late Army general as a patriotic Nigerian whose services will be greatly missed.

The first lady therefore prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In her response, widow of the deceased, Maryam Kuliya, expressed gratitude to Almighty God and the first lady for the condolence message at the time of their grief.

Kuliya also prayed Allah to repose the soul of her husband and other officers who died in the plane crash. (NAN).

