Plane Crash: First Lady commiserates with Late Brig.-Gen. Kuliya’s family

June 1, 2021



First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with family of late Brig Gen. Abdurrahman Kuliya.

Kuliya died alongside former of Army Staff, () Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a Military Plane crash in Kaduna recently.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by Special to President on African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr. Mairo Almakura, described death as a great loss to the .

She described late Army as a patriotic Nigerian whose services will greatly missed.

The first lady therefore prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In response, widow of the deceased, Maryam Kuliya, expressed gratitude to Almighty God and the first lady for the condolence message at the time of their grief.

Kuliya also prayed Allah to repose the soul of husband and other officers who died in the plane crash. (NAN).

