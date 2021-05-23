Plane Crash: Farouq mourns Chief of Army Staff, other military officers

May 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq, has commiserated with President Buhari over the plane crash that occurred Kaduna State, which claimed the of the Chief of Army Staff, lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other Officers.

She also condoled with the military and families of the victims of the plane crash.

The Minister a statement issued by the Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, mourns the victims and prayed souls of the departed.

“I received with shock the news of the air crash which is coming just few months after the last military plane crash the country.

“It is sad and quiet devastating.

“I pray that such will never happen again” the Minister said.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,