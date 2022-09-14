Place Peter Obi, Supporters under security watch, Keyamo urges security agencies

By Chimezie Godfrey

Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State,

Ministry of Labour and Employment,

Federal Republic of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo has called for Mr Peter Obi the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, to be place under security watch.

Keyamo made the call for Mr Obi and some his supporters to be under security watch as a reaction to a trending incendiary video with a fake message by one of his supporters called Powell Glad Legbe (on his Facebook page) calling on Yorubas not to vote for Peter Obi.

According to him, Mr. Peter Obi wrongly and wickedly attributed that quote to Tinubu group.

Keyamo therefore equally called for Mr Peter Obi and his supporters to be placed on security watch by security agencies.

He said,”I also call on the Security Agencies in Nigeria to place Mr. Peter Obi and some of his demented supporters on the terror watch lists for circulating an incendiary video with a fake message by one of his supporters called Powell Glad Legbe (on his Facebook page) calling on Yorubas not to vote for Peter Obi. Mr. Peter Obi then wrongly and wickedly attributed that quote to an amorphous ‘Tinubu group’. Up till now he has not withdrawn his accusation nor has he apologised to our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is obvious Mr. Peter Obi wants to cause religious and tribal crises in the country and for this I call on the security agencies to place Mr. Peter Obi on security watch or invite him for thorough investigation. If necessary, I am prepared to be invited too as a witness to prove my case against him.”

