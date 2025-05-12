Piwuna, UNIJOS professor of mental health, emerges 14th ASUU President

A professor of mental health at University of Jos, Chris Piwuna, has emerged the new President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Piwuna’s was announced the winner following the election that took place on Sunday night in Benin to end the union’s 23rd National Delegates Conference.

The new ASUU president polled 216 to defeat Prof. Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, who got 118 in a keenly contested race.

He succeeded Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor of soil science from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia.

The respected academic and mental health expert served as ASUU Vice President, known for his firm stance on university revitalisation and staff welfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Piwuna would lead the union for two years.

For the position of the Vice-President, Dr Austen Sado of University of Port Harcourt, who polled 232 votes, defeated the outgoing Treasurer of the union, Prof. Olusiji Sowande of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who got 174 votes.

Similarly, Adamu Peter, the Chairman of the Kaduna State University chapter of the union, emerged the new Treasurer.

Peter got 296 votes to triumph over Prof. Denis Aribodo of Nmamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, who polled 106 votes.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)