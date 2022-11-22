Pitch Awards tips Super Eagles to bounce back

By Olanrewaju Akojede

The organisers of the Nigerian Pitch Awards on Tuesday tipped the Super Eagles to bounce back from the present poor run of form after their inability to feature at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Sina Philips, President of Matchmakers Consult International Ltd., the organisers of the Pitch Awards, made the comment at a news conference to herald the 9th edition of the awards in Lagos.

Philips also congratulated the newly elected President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, while urging Nigerians to give him the necessary support.

“As the attention of the football world is focused on the FIFA World Cup, currently ongoing in Qatar, we understand the disappointment of many Nigerians that our national team, Super Eagles are not among the top teams competing for honours.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian football project, we restate our belief that the Super Eagles and other national teams will bounce back and retain their place of dominance in continental and global football competition.

“We again express our confidence in the new administration led by Gusau and the coaching crew of our national teams.

“We urge Nigerians to be patient with the new management and continue to give their support to them,” he said.

Phillips said that the 9th Pitch Awards would commence with a voting process in December, to cap it award ceremony in March 2023.

“The 9th edition of the awards will kick off Dec. 1 with the voting process. Voting will end Jan. 16, 2023.

“The announcement of nominees will be made by Feb. 21 2023, while the 9th Awards Ceremony is tentatively scheduled to hold in March 2023.

“With the active support of Nigerians, we have continued to sustain this incredible platform, which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors for their commitment and passion for the game.

“The Pitch Awards has become the longest running football awards in Nigeria history. We also remained committed to our core principle of credibility, transparency and integrity,” he said. (NAN)

