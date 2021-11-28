Pirates attack, kill 3 in twin attacks on oil facilities in Bayelsa, kidnap 7

Gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates, in early hours of Sunday attacked two oil installations, killing three and abducting seven oil workers in Bayelsa.

News Agency of Nigeria (ANAN) learnt that pirates ambushed their unsuspecting victims in Okoroma and Ogbokiri-Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass Local Government areas of Bayelsa.

Sources close to affected oilfields said gunmen reportedly shot dead two staff of Nigerian Agip Oil Company and a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). 

driver of their boat, an indigene of Okoroma community, is still missing, according to local sources who witnessed incident and narrated same to a NAN Correspondent.

According to sources, in ambush that occurred at Ogbokiri-Akassa in Brass Local Government area, six oil workers allegedly doing maintenance job close to their platform were kidnapped and whisked away.

was further gathered that Agip oil workers and their security personnel came under attack at about 6am while working close to a manifold in deep swamp.

Spokesman of NSCDC, Bayelsa command, Mr Ogbere Solomon, confirmed incident on Sunday evening.

Solomon said one personnel of command died in ambush, while two others who were missing have been found and are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa.

“Yes, our officers were ambushed and attacked by some unknown pirates while on their lawful duty of providing protection to some Agip oil workers close to Obama manifold in Okoroma community of Nembe Local Government.

“One personnel was killed while other two that were missing have been found and are responding to treatment,” he said.

Mr Tarinyu Joseph, the President of the Okoroma Clan, said indigenes of the area recovered the corpses of those killed.

He added that those injured were taken to the hospital while the boat driver, identified as his brother, is still missing. (NAN)

