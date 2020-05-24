Pious Muslim Women group greets Nigerians on Eid

Share the news















A group, Pious Muslim Women, says it is felicitating with all fellow Muslims on this joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitri celebrations.

The group said in a statement that, “It is our sincere prayer in the group that Allah should accept all our siyaam, qiyaam, qirah and sadaqah.

The statement signed by Dr. Hamdallat Yusuf, founder, said “Pious Muslim Women is quite mindful of the uniqueness of this year’s celebration which remains unmatched in sobriety to any living human being. To the PMW, this uniqueness is another manifestation of Allah’s inimitable might which requires our prayers and appreciation at the same time, as enjoined by the Islamic philosophy. On our part, for exceeding our target of ₦10m to ₦13.5m saadaqah and zakat or alms given to our brothers and sisters this 1441AH Ramadan, we cannot thank Allah enough.

“We equally beseech Him for more of His limitless favours. In particular, we request specially that He should cast away the gloom of Covid-19 with its chain of global tragedies and palpable fear. Nonetheless, we rejoice with all of our brethren on this Eid ul fitri festival. We also pray to be alive for many more of it. Ameen thuma ameen

We also thank our wonderful members worldwide, who contributed about ₦13m to ensure a successful Ramadan Feeding program. We pray that Allah repay you in multiple folds and grant your requests.”

Pious group enjoined “everyone to continue to abide by the social distancing rule and avoid situations that could jeopardize their health and the health of others,” adding, “May Allah heal the world and grant us His forgiveness. Eid Mubarak!!!”

