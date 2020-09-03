Pioneer Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Dubre passes on at 82

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has announced the death of its pioneer Deputy President, Comrade John Enas Dubre.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni, NLC President said in a statement that Comrade Dubre died at the age of eight two years.

He added that,“Comrade John Enas Dubre was the pioneer Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (1978 – 1981). He was also a pioneer member of all the statutory organs of the Nigeria Labour Congress – the National Administrative Council, the Central Working Committee, and the National Executive Council. He fought gallantly with other veterans to of advance the cause of the Nigerian working class.”

The statement further said he “was a trade unionist to the core. He was a former staff of AGIP Oil Company, where he rose from shop stewards to the highest position of the NUPENG National President. As the founding President of the Nigeria Union of Electricity and Gas Workers (NUEPENG) between 1977 and 1983, late Comrade John Enas Dubre Comrade John Enas Dubre worked tirelessly to promote trade union values and unity in NUPENG.

“Nigerian workers mourn the demise of a great icon of Nigeria’s trade union movement. His uncompromised stand for truth, justice and equity would continue to inspire generations of trade unionists. Nigerian workers would greatly miss Comrade John Enas Dubre.

“Details of his funeral would be announced in due course by his family.”