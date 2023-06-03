Pioneer Atiba Varsity students top Nursery, Midwifery Exams

The Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria at its 62nd General Meeting approved the release of the results of the May 2023 Professional Examination in General/Post Basic Nursing. The released result revealed that the first set and pioneer Nursing Students of Atiba University Oyo emerged successful and came out excellently with a total score of 94.12% among the top Institutions that presented students for the examination in May 2023.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi, while receiving the results from the Head of Department of Nursing, Dr. Jokotade Jemilat Olarerin, Associate Professor of Nursing, an experienced Scholar and Nursing Tutor said; “I am proud of the mentorship you have given our students since your resumption and assumption as the head of the department, which has culminated in 16 out of the 17 pioneer students presented for the examinations passing the professional examinations, which gave our University an excellent score of 94.12%”.

He also said that good mentorship, knowledge and skills were the weapons needed to make a positive mark to elevate the Nursing programme as well as the university to its deserved place of relevance within the Nigerian University System and globally.

He also enjoined the students to adhere to all that their lecturers, clinical instructors, preceptors and all trainers have laboured to infuse into them over the years. While congratulating them he stated that the professional Nurses work to the top has just begun.

The Head of Nursing Department, Dr. Jokotade Jemilat Olarerin expressed her gratitude to the Almighty God for His immense support and divine assistance, which led to the great successes recorded. She also appreciated the successful students for listening to her instructions as well as their lecturers, clinical instructors and preceptors before, during and after the professional Examinations. She equally urged the students to continue to abide by all the rules and regulations of the university until their induction and final graduation from the University.

The Vice Chancellor, while presenting the excellent results of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to the Founder and President, said “I am particularly glad and proud to inform you Sir, that the results of the first ever professional general/post basic nursing Examination of the University is spectacular as the first set recorded a 94.12% success”. This translates to mean that our university is privileged to operate in sync with the emerging world order of a global village in the Nursing profession.

The President and Founder, Atiba University Oyo (AUO), James Adesokan Ojebode, Ph.D, JP, ALA (CSN), while responding to the excellent success story conveyed to him by the Vice Chancellor of the University, thanked the Almighty God for the excellent result received. He said that all-necessary support would be made available to the Nursing Department as well as the Nursing students as they evolve into thorough-breed professionals. He also urged the successful students to utilise the opportunities offered by the University to excel more than their peers elsewhere. He emphasised that “It is also an opportunity to demonstrate the efficacy of the quality training received at the University, in adding value to their competence at work upon induction and graduation, to the delight of their various employers”.

The founder also enjoined the successful Nursing students to strive to be good ambassadors of Atiba University as well as to elevate the name of the University to its deserved place of greatness in the Nigerian University System, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. He said “As these students’ are passing through our university, I hope that they will continue to acquire the appropriate knowledge and skills, as well as the requisite strength of character and tenacity, to sail through the challenges of global competition”.

The successful students who are now professional Registered Nurses (RN) are the pioneer set of the University’s Nursing Science Programme. “The uniqueness of the university’s Nursing programme is expected to evoke special interest in the students, especially from people who are eager to know how qualitative Nursing Science academic training is in the university. He therefore enjoined all the students to be more dedicated to their studies and be good ambassadors of the university, when they are eventually graduate and are inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The Acting Registrar of the University, Barrister Oyepeju Ayomide Ojebode expressed praise and gratitude to God Almighty with respect to the excellent results of the University at the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria professional Examination. She stated that, it must be emphasised that this excellent first result of the Nursing Department is part of the commitment and devotion of every one responsible for the training of the students within and outside the university. She also stated that the excellent result was a “dream come true”.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the support given to the department as well as the students was made possible because of the great vision of the Founder and President, James Adesokan Ojebode, the determination of the students, the sacrifices of their parents and the dedication of the Head of Department, the lecturers, instructors as well as the preceptors and technologists. While thanking the students for making their parents, lecturers and the school proud, he admonished them that the task ahead calls for increased devotion to duty, determination and industry, which are not strange values to them having being trained at the Atiba University Oyo.

The VC also stated that the university will continue to train qualified, competent, ethically conscious and dedicated Nurses into Nigeria and the entire world. He thanked the Founder and President for his unparalleled fatherly support and leadership, unequalled commitment and unimaginable visionary inspiration which were evidenced in the enviable successes recorded by the fresh Registered Nurses of Atiba University Oyo.