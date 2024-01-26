PINL reassures of inclusivity, neutrality in NNPCL’s pipeline protection contracts

The Management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has reassured Nigerians of inclusivity and neutrality in carrying out contracts in the Niger-Delta region.

Dr Benson Onuwaje, the Delta State Coordinator, PINL, and Akpos Mezeh, Public Relations Officer, PINL, communicated this in a joint statement on Friday in Abuja.

The duo said that contrary to rumours that PINL was biased in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Pipeline Protection Contracts in the Niger-Delta, the company stood for integrity.

They said that there was need to address and debunk the spurious and unsubstantiated allegations fabricated and circulated by some groups and individuals.

“Ordinarily, the management of PINL would not have engaged in a public dispute with them, so as not to give them undeserved attention and publicity.

“However, lies, if not corrected, may be taken as truth so we find it necessary to address these allegations.

“We are not here to shy away from scrutiny; instead, we challenge those who are the real instigators behind these falsehoods to have the courage to reveal their true identities; this will enable us to invite them to a roundtable engagement with the relevant authorities.

“During this meeting, we can discuss the exceptional performance of Pipeline Infrastructures Nigeria Limited, supported by concrete facts and figures.

“We will also highlight the knowledge of our achievements by our employers and government at various levels in the Niger Delta, particularly regarding pipeline security and surveillance.”

They said that the efforts had resulted in improved output in crude oil and gas production.

“We want to unequivocally state that Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited remains steadfast in our commitment to excellence, particularly along the coast of the Niger Delta.

“We are confident that our operations are significantly contributing to the region’s development.”

The duo said that since taking control of the Trans-Forcados pipeline, the company’s operations had contributed to Delta state’s status as the leading oil-producing state in Nigeria.

They added that the pipelines were functioning optimally, providing substantial benefits to various entities and the communities they serve.

“We categorically reject this false and fabricated news circulating about our contracts.

“We implore those making these baseless claims to educate themselves on the intricacies of our operations before making unfounded accusations.

“If anyone wishes to discuss these matters, we invite them to witness first-hand the facilities we’ve established in Trans-Forcados, NNPC, and MM40, all of which have brought peace to the region.”

They said that the company believed in inclusivity as the Niger-Delta did not belong to any particular group but for all.

“As part of our engagement, we have provided boats and created employment opportunities for the youth in the communities on our rights of way and others in the catchment areas.

“These resources are integral to our operations and underscore our dedication to community development.

“Inclusivity is crucial in the Niger-Delta and we should learn how to accommodate one another without resorting to media blackmail,’’ they said said (NAN)

By Angela Atabo

