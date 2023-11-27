PINK Awards: Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been honoured with the Governor of the Year award at the PINK Awards held on Sunday in Lagos.

Also, Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Sen. Adenigba Fadahunsi, rerepresenting Osun East Constituency, was awarded philanthropist of the year 2023.

Dr Joe Odumakin, Promoter of the PINK Awards, during the fifth anniversary of the awards, explained that PINK is an acronym for Prestige, Integrity, Nobility and Knowledge.

According to Odumakin, the award is meant to celebrate people who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

She urged the youth to emulate the virtues that the awardees had exhibited over the years

“We are honouring people in their various fields of endeavour, great achievers and we are reminding them that we need more from them.

“I want the youth present here to learn the virtues of simplicity, humility, courage and resilience from our awardees. Know that suicide is not an option regardless of whatever situation you find yourselves,” she said.

Earlier, Sen. Fadahunsi, who was the keynote speaker, represented by Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, appreciated the organisers for the award conferred on him.

He said being a philantropist entailed adding value to people’s lives as he listed his constituency projects.

According to him, he has made significant impact in employment, empowerment, rural development, health and education.

He advised his colleagues in government to focus more on building the people rather than building the nation.

“The people we build for peace and prosperity will in turn build for us a nation of peace and prosperity for all.

“Since my election into the Nigerian Senate, over 10,000 constituents have benefited from our empowerment programmes like: training, start-up grants, loans with low interest rates, distribution of 500 bikes, 200 mini buses and agricultural implements.

“We have lightened up Ife-Ijesa senatorial district with solar powered street lights, provided 20 transformers, also assisted in construction of rural roads among many other projects we have successfully carried out,” he said.

Representing Gov. Makinde, his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, said, This award means we have to double our efforts, the governor appreciates this and we promise not to rest on our oars, we will continue to move people from poverty to prosperity.”

Other recipients of the award are; Oba Sulaimon Raji, Oniba Ekun of Iba, who bagged the outstanding traditional Institution Humanitarian Icon Award for 2023.

Chidi Mokeme won the best actor of the year, while raggae musician, Righteousman Erhabor won the Gospel Icon of the year.

Alhaja Salawa Abeni got the legendary award while Prince Adebiyi Adesina won the Transformational Impact Award.By Taiye Olayemi (NAN)

