PILL Condemns EFCC’s Arrest, Detention of Activist Very Dark Man

The Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) has “strongly” condemned the arrest and continued detention of social campaigner and activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abdul Mahmud Esq, President, Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL),Abuja, who issued a statement Monday, also said “the arrest of Mr. Otse, reportedly without a warrant and in a manner that lacked transparency, represents yet another instance of the growing disregard for constitutional safeguards that protect Nigerian citizens from arbitrary state action.”

According to PILL, “The EFCC, a body created to uphold justice, must not be allowed to degenerate into an instrument of repression against dissenting voices.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is unambiguous in its protection of the liberty and dignity of the human person. Section 35 of the Constitution provides that no person shall be deprived of their liberty except in accordance with a procedure permitted by law. Arrests effected without a warrant and without informing the arrested individual of the reasons for such arrest violate not only constitutional provisions but also international human rights norms to which Nigeria is bound. It is unacceptable for any agency of state to act outside the law in its pursuit of alleged wrongdoers.

Mahmud further said, “Even more troubling is the continued detention of Mr. Otse beyond the constitutionally permissible period of 24 or 48 hours without being charged to court. Section 35(4) of the Constitution is clear: any person who is arrested or detained must be brought before a court within a reasonable time- defined as one day where there is a court within 40 kilometers, and in any event, not later than two days. The EFCC’s failure to comply with this provision amounts to a grave abuse of power and an affront to the rule of law. The Constitution was not made to be selectively obeyed.”

“The Public Interest Lawyers League calls on the EFCC to release Mr. Otse immediately or charge him before a competent court of law. Nigeria is a constitutional democracy, not a police state. The use of state power to silence critical voices sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the democratic project. PILL stands in solidarity with all Nigerians who speak truth to power and affirms its commitment to defending the rights of citizens against the overreach of state authority.