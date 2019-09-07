Pilgrims: Plane crash-lands at Minna Airport

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeriaAbout 600 pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia escaped death on Saturday when the plane conveying them crash landed at the Minna International Airport.

The incident, which occurred at about 5am, was as a result of a technical fault in one of its engines.

Eyewitnesses said that the plane, a Boeing 744 with registration number 5N/DBK, was about to land when it suddenly skidded off the runway.

The plane was also said to have been damaged due to its forceful landing.

Part of the tarmac was damaged by the aircraft as a result of the incident.

However, no one was reported dead or was injured in the incident.

It was gathered that five officials from the Accident Bureau of Investigation (AIB) Lagos arrived the airport some hours after the incident and inspected the partly damaged aircraft.

Thereafter, they went into a closed door meeting with the management of the airport and the airline officials.

No official statement had been issued by the officials of the airline or the management of the airport.