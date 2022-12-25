Pilgrimage to Imeko: PDP candidate takes ambition to God

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Lagos State Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) gubernitorial running mate candidate Mrs Funke Akindele, on Sunday presented her ambition to God for a successful election in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Akindele, also known as Jennifer (stage name), who embarked on Imeko pilgrimage on Saturday was in the early hours of Sunday prayed for by the church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Imeko (Ogun) reports that, Imeko the revered home town of late Pa SBJ Oshoffa, the founder of the church, believed by worshippers as a holy temple, where prayers are answered quickly by God.

It is believed especially among celestial worshippers that the spirit of Oshoffa facilitates prayers made in the camp referred to as Holy Michael.

The 6-day programme that started on Tuesday ended on Sunday with relief for worshippers who emptied their physical, emotional and spiritual burdens in varying supplications on the altar.

Akindele, the deputy guber hopeful, said that, she presented her ambition and that of her party to God and it was done.

“Our project is that of a rescue mission to Change things for better in our dear Lagos State.

“Our project for a new Lapos is people oriented and transformation centred, therefore God who knows the heart of everyone will crown our efforts with success,” she said.

The artiste turned-politician that enjoyed the accolades of millions of fans, promised a robust youth welfare package if elected, appealed to voters to support the PDP’s Lagos project by casting their votes for the party at the polls.

NAN reports that the theme of the programme that offered a platform for the congregants to aton for sins and receive blessings was “Imeko 2022, Emmanuel 2.0 (NAN)