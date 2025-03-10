Pilgrimage spiritual exercise, not tourism – NCPC Boss

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has reiterated that pilgrimage was a spiritual journey of faith,

By Angela Atabo

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has reiterated that pilgrimage was a spiritual journey of faith, not mere tourism.

Adegbite gave the charge shortly before the airlift of Batch 11 of intending pilgrims from Abuja.

In a statement, Mr Celestine Toruka,

Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations of NCPC, said Adegbite was represented at the occasion by the

commission’s Director of Administration, Sony Ebiyaibo.

The executive secretary urged the intending Christian pilgrims to be purposeful and have faith that the Lord would answer all their prayers as they asked of Him in the Holy Land.

He further enjoined them to avoid any distractions and desist from embarking on a shopping spree while in the Holy Land.

He said the Commission had a robust cordial relationship with Plateau because it was one of the most pilgrimage-friendly states in Nigeria.

He, therefore, encouraged them not to let their leaders down.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Wanson Bagu, called on the pilgrims to remain loyal and committed.

Bagu urged them to be good ambassadors of Plateau and also good Christians embarking on pilgrimage for a spiritual mission.

He commended NCPC under the leadership of Adegbite for effective leadership and excellent coordination of the 2024 Main Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

He further urged the intending pilgrims to pray for the leaders in Plateau and President Bola Tinubu for God’s divine wisdom as they continued to pilot the affairs of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 300 intending Christian pilgrims were airlifted in the current exercise.

They condisted mainly of the third set of Plateau contingent to Israel and Jordan. (NAN)