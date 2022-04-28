Pilgrimage:  Nigeria will explore more Holy sites in Turkey- Pam

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said the Commission would explore more Holy Sites in Turkey.



Pam disclosed this during a courtesy call by the Turkish Afrosume International Tour Operators at the NCPC corporate headquarters, recently. The NCPC boss said that the Act that established the Commission enables it to explore Holy sites around the world.

In his words, “the Commission is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and superintending Christian pilgrimage activities in Nigeria to Holy sites around the world and NCPC has successfully explored and carried out Pilgrimages in many Holy sites and look forward to doing more.”

He further said the Commission was able to explore the Kingdom of Jordan last year.

“We are into exploration of new holy sites around the world, we did it with Jordan, it was successful, Jordan is now part of pilgrimage programme of the Commission” he added “ Turkey is next, we are happy we have started the process of exploration of new holy sites in Turkey,” he said.

The NCPC Scribe explained that Turkey has holy sites that Nigerian Christians would love to explore.



He said Nigerians would love to explore the Church in Antioch where Christians were first called Christian, the house of Apostle Paul, the history of the seven churches and most of the book of Revelation was in Turkey”. Pam commended the diplomatic relationship between Turkey has with Nigeria and he believes that the relationship will further be strengthened by Pilgrimage and Tourism between Nigeria and Turkey.

Speaking Earlier, the Leader of the delegation Ms. Idil Saguni said they were in the Commission as a follow up visit to further strengthen and continue the process that had earlier started while the Executive Secretary was in Turkey and to also look at the possibility of NCPC coordinating a pilgrimage to Turkey.



She further informed the Executive Secretary that Turkey is safe for pilgrimage and her group is one of the known largest tour operators in Turkey.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

